iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,052 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 6.8% of Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $164.88 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $144.25 and a 52 week high of $170.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.67 and its 200 day moving average is $157.40.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

