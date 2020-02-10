iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,916,000 after purchasing an additional 42,812 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 737,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,216,000 after acquiring an additional 21,339 shares during the period. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 373,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 252,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 19,468 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 236,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,127,000 after acquiring an additional 29,215 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $105.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,696. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.57 and a 200 day moving average of $102.28. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.