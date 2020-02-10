iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s 6th Largest Position

SJA Financial Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 5.4% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $207.40. The company had a trading volume of 480,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,567. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.53. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $162.34 and a one year high of $207.44.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.