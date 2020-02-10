iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 124.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,073 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.33% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $7,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 78,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $217.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.30. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $178.35 and a 1 year high of $222.26.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

