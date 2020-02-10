Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Israel Chemicals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Israel Chemicals posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Israel Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Israel Chemicals.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICL. Zacks Investment Research cut Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Israel Chemicals in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Israel Chemicals by 126.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Israel Chemicals by 29.2% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Israel Chemicals by 63.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Israel Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ICL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. Israel Chemicals has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68.

Israel Chemicals Company Profile

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

