Italian Lira (ITL) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Italian Lira (CURRENCY:ITL) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Italian Lira has a total market cap of $24,005.00 and $2.00 worth of Italian Lira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Italian Lira has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Italian Lira token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Italian Lira alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $352.45 or 0.03556821 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010087 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00253806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00034276 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00136708 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Italian Lira Token Profile

Italian Lira’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,363,130,110 tokens. Italian Lira’s official Twitter account is @ItalianliraWs. Italian Lira’s official website is www.italianlira.ws.

Buying and Selling Italian Lira

Italian Lira can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italian Lira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italian Lira should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Italian Lira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Italian Lira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italian Lira and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.