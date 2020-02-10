Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITUB shares. ValuEngine raised Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

ITUB stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,285,820. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. Itau Unibanco has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 321.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 635,683 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 6.8% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 12,000,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,626,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,607,000 after purchasing an additional 375,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the third quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

