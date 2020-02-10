Iungo Hits Market Capitalization of $31,507.00 (ING)

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last week, Iungo has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Iungo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and YoBit. Iungo has a total market capitalization of $31,507.00 and approximately $33.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00047739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $568.97 or 0.05776801 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00057391 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00025304 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00120907 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Iungo Profile

Iungo is a token. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Iungo is medium.com/@iungo. Iungo’s official website is iungo.network.

Iungo Token Trading

Iungo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iungo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iungo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

