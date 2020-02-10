Ivy (IVY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

Ivy (CURRENCY:IVY) traded 199.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One Ivy token can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene, IDEX and Cryptopia. During the last week, Ivy has traded 96.3% higher against the dollar. Ivy has a total market cap of $4.66 million and $1.00 worth of Ivy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00047164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.66 or 0.05733525 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00056177 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005109 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024284 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00120388 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Ivy Profile

Ivy (IVY) is a token. Its launch date was April 15th, 2018. Ivy’s total supply is 1,610,924,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,021,072 tokens. Ivy’s official website is www.ivykoin.com. Ivy’s official Twitter account is @ivykoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ivy is medium.com/@ivykoin.

Buying and Selling Ivy

Ivy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ivy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ivy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ivy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

