J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,577 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

In related news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $973,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,245.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,116. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.73. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12 month low of $83.64 and a 12 month high of $122.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

J B Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

