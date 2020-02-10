J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

JDW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday, January 20th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,488.75 ($19.58).

Shares of J D Wetherspoon stock opened at GBX 1,531 ($20.14) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.78. J D Wetherspoon has a 12-month low of GBX 1,205 ($15.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,734 ($22.81). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,613.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,554.88.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

