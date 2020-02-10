J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

JSAIY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $10.36 on Monday. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

