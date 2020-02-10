J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.36-7.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.465-1.505 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of J2 Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of J2 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Sidoti set a $118.00 price target on shares of J2 Global and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.86.

Shares of JCOM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.59. 265,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,296. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.70. J2 Global has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $104.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

