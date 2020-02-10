J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.36-7.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.465-1.505 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.J2 Global also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 7.36-7.66 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on JCOM shares. BidaskClub cut J2 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti set a $118.00 price target on J2 Global and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered J2 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Shares of JCOM traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,296. J2 Global has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $104.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.58 and its 200 day moving average is $92.70.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

