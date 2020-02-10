Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Jack Henry & Associates has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Jack Henry & Associates has a payout ratio of 44.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $165.29 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $129.22 and a twelve month high of $166.07. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.11 and its 200 day moving average is $145.64.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.14.

In other news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $154,290.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,866.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

