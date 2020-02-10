James J. Filler Acquires 200 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.30 per share, with a total value of $17,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 743,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,597. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Century Bancorp stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,978. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.54. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $474.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Century Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Century Bancorp by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Century Bancorp by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Century Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

CNBKA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

