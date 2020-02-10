Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.10.

JHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JHG opened at $26.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $463.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.48 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.