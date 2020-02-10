Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Position Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.53% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $49.85 on Monday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $50.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0891 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

