Japan Content Token (JCT) Market Capitalization Tops $43,245.00

Japan Content Token (CURRENCY:JCT) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One Japan Content Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Simex, BitMart and P2PB2B. Over the last week, Japan Content Token has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. Japan Content Token has a market capitalization of $43,245.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Japan Content Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $352.45 or 0.03556821 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010087 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00253806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00034276 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00136708 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Japan Content Token Token Profile

Japan Content Token’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 293,150,782 tokens. Japan Content Token’s official website is ja-cket.com. Japan Content Token’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling Japan Content Token

Japan Content Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Simex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Japan Content Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Japan Content Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Japan Content Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

