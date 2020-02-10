Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Position Lowered by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,960 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals makes up about 5.2% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,799,000. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 320.4% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 214,861 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,532,000 after buying an additional 163,751 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 584.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 175,821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,247,000 after buying an additional 150,122 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,484,000 after buying an additional 72,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 197,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,320,000 after buying an additional 67,060 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $220,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,261.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,501,626 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.40.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.47. 9,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,785. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $116.52 and a 52 week high of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.17.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

