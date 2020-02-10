JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €27.21 ($31.64).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DEC shares. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

Shares of DEC opened at €23.68 ($27.53) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €26.21 and its 200-day moving average price is €25.44. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a twelve month high of €36.90 ($42.91).

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.