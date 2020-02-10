Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.88.

NYSE:LOW opened at $121.48 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $123.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.22 and a 200-day moving average of $112.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,721,698,000 after acquiring an additional 952,029 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,644,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $436,434,000 after acquiring an additional 22,502 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,375,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $371,174,000 after acquiring an additional 82,781 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,913,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $210,432,000 after acquiring an additional 314,000 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,748,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $209,372,000 after acquiring an additional 57,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

