Jefferies Financial Group Comments on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang expects that the company will earn ($2.43) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

DBVT stock opened at $9.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.16. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $13.49.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the fourth quarter worth about $1,338,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 142.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 417,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 245,364 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 27.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period. 32.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

