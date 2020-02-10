Jefferies Financial Group Comments on ELECTRICITE DE/ADR’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ECIFY)

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ELECTRICITE DE/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR stock opened at $2.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20. ELECTRICITE DE/ADR has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $3.39.

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of power and energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

