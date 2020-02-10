Jefferies Financial Group Comments on FMC Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of FMC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FMC’s FY2020 earnings at $6.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. FMC’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FMC. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.18.

FMC stock opened at $105.14 on Monday. FMC has a 1-year low of $70.62 and a 1-year high of $108.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of FMC by 130.8% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 520.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $334,284.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,810.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $30,828,526.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.