Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 252 ($3.31) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BARC. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 208 ($2.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, January 31st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.29) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Barclays currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 215.45 ($2.83).

Shares of LON BARC traded down GBX 0.26 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 176.90 ($2.33). 24,024,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,310,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 177.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 162.62. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51.

Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

