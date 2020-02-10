Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:TINLY)

Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:TINLY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Teijin Adr Rep in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.84.

Get Teijin Adr Rep alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on TINLY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teijin Adr Rep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teijin Adr Rep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Teijin Adr Rep stock opened at $19.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.18. Teijin Adr Rep has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $20.48.

About Teijin Adr Rep

Teijin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in advanced fibers, plastics and films, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Materials Business Field and Healthcare Business Field. The company offers para-aramid, meta-aramid, polyester, polyethylene naphthalate (PEN), and flame-resistant fibers; artificial leather; carbon fibers and intermediate materials; LIB separators; and carbon fiber reinforced composites.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Teijin Adr Rep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teijin Adr Rep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.