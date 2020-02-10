Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Energizer in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Energizer’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Energizer from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Energizer from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $52.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.42. Energizer has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 481.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). Energizer had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 3.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 59.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 13.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

