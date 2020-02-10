Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GasLog Partners LP Unit’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get GasLog Partners LP Unit alerts:

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($2.86). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a positive return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $96.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GLOP. Citigroup downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. GasLog Partners LP Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

GLOP stock opened at $5.21 on Monday. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The company has a market capitalization of $264.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.561 dividend. This is an increase from GasLog Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 43.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 454,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 122,831 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,281,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after acquiring an additional 98,231 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 505.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,856 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 53,307 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the third quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.