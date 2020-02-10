Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on DNB ASA/S’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of DNB ASA/S in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $1.47 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.49.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of DNB ASA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DNB ASA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of DNHBY opened at $18.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.57. DNB ASA/S has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

DNB ASA/S Company Profile

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

