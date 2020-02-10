Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on ESSILOR INTL S/S’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for ESSILOR INTL S/S in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ESSILOR INTL S/S’s FY2020 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESSILOR INTL S/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of ESSILOR INTL S/S stock opened at $74.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.27. ESSILOR INTL S/S has a 1-year low of $53.76 and a 1-year high of $80.46.

ESSILOR INTL S/S Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers.

