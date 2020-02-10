Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Jerash Holdings (US) to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. On average, analysts expect Jerash Holdings (US) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) stock remained flat at $$5.93 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859. Jerash Holdings has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.87, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

