JET8 Trading Up 10.8% Over Last Week (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last seven days, JET8 has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One JET8 token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Kucoin. JET8 has a market cap of $286,169.00 and $973.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JET8 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.86 or 0.03566945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00257695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00034169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00136975 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002647 BTC.

JET8 Profile

JET8 was first traded on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. The official website for JET8 is jet8.io. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app. JET8’s official message board is medium.com/jet8-token. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JET8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JET8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JET8 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.