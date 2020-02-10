Jewel (JWL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.03 Million

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last week, Jewel has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jewel has a market cap of $24.03 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jewel token can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00004487 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jewel alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.19 or 0.03575830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00254326 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00034407 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00047878 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00136655 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Jewel Profile

Jewel is a token. It was first traded on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org. The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jewel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jewel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.