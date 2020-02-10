Jibrel Network Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. In the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jibrel Network token can now be bought for about $0.0268 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io, HitBTC and Kucoin. Jibrel Network has a market cap of $4.56 million and $2,073.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jibrel Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00046458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000611 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $569.64 or 0.05748735 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00054301 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00024527 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00120434 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

Jibrel Network (JNT) is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC, Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jibrel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jibrel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.