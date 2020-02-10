Jim Brown Sells 1,956 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) President Jim Brown sold 1,956 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $157,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jim Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Jim Brown sold 1,754 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $142,074.00.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.52. 283,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.31. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.30 and a 1-year high of $113.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.07.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.46 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $130.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

USNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $549,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6,579.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

