John Farias Sells 822 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Stock

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) CAO John Farias sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $259,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,533 shares in the company, valued at $484,811.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Essex Property Trust stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $317.34. 666,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,852. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.32. Essex Property Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $271.58 and a twelve month high of $334.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $305.66 and a 200-day moving average of $314.06.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,241.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.77.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.