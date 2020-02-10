John Victor Roos Sells 119 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.85, for a total transaction of $22,235.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,757. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Friday, January 31st, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total transaction of $22,098.30.

On Friday, January 24th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $22,015.00.

On Friday, January 17th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $21,798.42.

On Friday, January 10th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.96, for a total transaction of $21,415.24.

On Friday, December 27th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $19,618.34.

On Friday, December 20th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total transaction of $19,593.35.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.12. 3,872,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,864,076. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $190.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.73 billion, a PE ratio of 201.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.66.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.