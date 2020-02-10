Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.5% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $56,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $151.37. 891,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,812,459. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.44 and its 200-day moving average is $136.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

