Joincoin (J) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.00

Joincoin (CURRENCY:J) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Joincoin has a market capitalization of $8,655.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Joincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Joincoin has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Joincoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin Coin Profile

Joincoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 13th, 2014. Joincoin’s total supply is 3,368,795 coins. Joincoin’s official website is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=737405.0. Joincoin’s official Twitter account is @Joincoin_Team.

Joincoin Coin Trading

Joincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

