JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) to Sell

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DBSDY. Zacks Investment Research raised DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBSDY opened at $71.61 on Friday. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $83.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day moving average of $74.51.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. DBS GRP HOLDING/S had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 30.42%. On average, analysts predict that DBS GRP HOLDING/S will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About DBS GRP HOLDING/S

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

