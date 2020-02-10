JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) to Underweight

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

NHYDY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norsk Hydro ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of NHYDY stock opened at $3.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.90.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

