JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,320,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 381,072 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 22.0% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $184,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 33,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 27,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $2,207,000. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

NYSE JPM opened at $137.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.49. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $98.09 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

