JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Community Bank N.A. owned 0.90% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 126.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPUS opened at $80.04 on Monday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $70.07 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.00.

