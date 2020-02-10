JSECOIN (JSE) Market Cap Hits $98,475.00

JSECOIN (CURRENCY:JSE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 10th. One JSECOIN token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, JSECOIN has traded up 21.2% against the dollar. JSECOIN has a total market capitalization of $98,475.00 and $34.00 worth of JSECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JSECOIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.86 or 0.03566945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00257695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00034169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00136975 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002647 BTC.

JSECOIN Token Profile

JSECOIN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,479,880 tokens. The Reddit community for JSECOIN is /r/JSEcoin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for JSECOIN is jsecoin.com/blog. JSECOIN’s official Twitter account is @jsecoin. JSECOIN’s official website is jsecoin.com.

Buying and Selling JSECOIN

JSECOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JSECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JSECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JSECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JSECOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JSECOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.