JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of JBAXY stock opened at $9.63 on Monday. JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06.

JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR Company Profile

Julius Baer Group Ltd. provides private banking products and services to private clients, family offices, and external asset managers primarily in Switzerland, rest of Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers various structured products; and discretionary mandate, investment advisory, Lombard lending, real estate advisory and financing, custody, online trading, and wealth planning, as well as securities, foreign exchange, and precious metals trading and advisory services.

