KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Stock Holdings Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,282 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.35% of KAR Auction Services worth $9,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KAR. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth $1,718,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 285.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 244,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 181,126 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4,853.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after acquiring an additional 577,309 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 263.3% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 54,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 39,139 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 238.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 173,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 122,172 shares during the period.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,937. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. KAR Auction Services Inc has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. CJS Securities cut KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.