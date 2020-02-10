KARMA Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $98.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. KARMA has a total market cap of $117,176.00 and approximately $98.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KARMA has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $33.94, $20.33 and $24.68.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002424 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092.

KARMA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $51.55, $24.68, $18.94, $33.94, $5.60, $24.43, $7.50, $10.39, $32.15, $13.77 and $50.98. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

