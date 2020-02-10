Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 100,000 Shares

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $6,398,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $7,061,000.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $6,933,000.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $6,828,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $6,671,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $6,519,000.00.

Kellogg stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,973,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $71.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average of $64.80.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Kellogg by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 748,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,787,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Kellogg by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 300,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Kellogg by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 677,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,882,000 after acquiring an additional 17,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

