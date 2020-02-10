Kellogg to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kellogg in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kellogg’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Kellogg to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $64.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $71.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 40.0% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 16.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 500,000 shares of company stock worth $34,012,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.